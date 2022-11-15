Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,254.7 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. 80,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $127.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

