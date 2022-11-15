ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of CFRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 489,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
