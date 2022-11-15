Contrasting Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Its Competitors

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bar Harbor Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 676 6757 6339 300 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bar Harbor Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Bar Harbor Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bar Harbor Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 26.65% 10.34% 1.11% Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 27.22% 12.49% 1.25%

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million $39.30 million 11.24 Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors $1.28 billion $316.22 million 11.86

Bar Harbor Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares peers beat Bar Harbor Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

