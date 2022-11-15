Cormark Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$43.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.72.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE ACQ opened at C$25.92 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$20.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.98.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

