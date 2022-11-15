Cowen Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $68.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. 2,218,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,990. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,060 shares of company stock worth $780,726. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

