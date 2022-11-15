Cowen Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

WBD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,559,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $183,352,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

