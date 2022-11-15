Cowen Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $79.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.