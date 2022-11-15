Cowen Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $79.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.
Ovintiv Price Performance
Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.