CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Ralph M. Norwood Sells 5,000 Shares

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $107,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

