Craig Hallum Increases TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $4.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Trading Up 35.4 %

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 152,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,426. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $232.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TrueCar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.