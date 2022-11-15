Credit Suisse Group Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $140.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

monday.com Trading Up 7.3 %

MNDY opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $419.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

