Credit Suisse Group Trims Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Target Price to $7.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,263. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,176,403 shares of company stock worth $2,330,072. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

