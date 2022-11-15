Credit Suisse Group Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $7.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 3,800,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,916. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,427.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 1,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,752 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

