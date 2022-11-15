Credit Suisse Group Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.9 %
TRIP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,895. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
