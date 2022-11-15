Crown Advisors Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up approximately 2.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,617. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.