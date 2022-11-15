Crown Advisors Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.1% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 887,651 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 586,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

