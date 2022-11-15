Crown Advisors Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 4.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

