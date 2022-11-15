Crown Advisors Management Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,816. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $703.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

