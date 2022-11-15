Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 119.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 516,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 236.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 334,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 473,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,413. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

