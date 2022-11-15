Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 27,700 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

