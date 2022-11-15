Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,000 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $221,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

