Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,420 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

