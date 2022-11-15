Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 306,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

