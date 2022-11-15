CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 178.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. 203,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

