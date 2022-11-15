D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 126,178 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 126,178 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

