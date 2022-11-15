Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and approximately $346.17 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00585206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.51 or 0.30482422 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,893,181,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

