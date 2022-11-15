DAO Maker Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $108.03 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00594765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.08 or 0.30980360 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

