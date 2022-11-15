DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and $1.46 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

