Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 10% on Insider Buying Activity

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $85.97. 328,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,578,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

Specifically, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

