DataHighway Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $113.25 million and $106,373.32 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00019309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,900,629 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.43298709 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $126,194.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

