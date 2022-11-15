Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $877,878.17

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $112.29 million and approximately $877,878.17 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.66 or 0.00063445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

