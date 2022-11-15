Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.82 and a 200-day moving average of $352.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

