DEI Trading 43.4% Higher Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $38,196.35 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00343751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022626 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.