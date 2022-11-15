Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €70.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($75.26) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JOST Werke Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €48.80 ($50.31) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($35.10) and a 1 year high of €52.10 ($53.71). The firm has a market cap of $727.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.28.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

