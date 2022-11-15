Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $35.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

CG opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

