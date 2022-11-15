Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $101.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

