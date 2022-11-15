Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 27.6% in October

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $181.61. 8,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. The company has a market capitalization of $547.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.