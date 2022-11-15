Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu Sells 6,933 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. 402,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diodes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

