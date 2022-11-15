DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $24.72. DLocal shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 12,332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,561,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.