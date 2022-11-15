DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $24.72. DLocal shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 12,332 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.
DLocal Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,561,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.