Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0875 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.61 billion and $586.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00351632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001721 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.