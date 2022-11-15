Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $86,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.83. 52,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

