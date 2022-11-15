Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

