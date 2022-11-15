Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 27.8% in October

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of DCI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 472,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,264. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

