DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of DBL stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
