DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DBL stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

