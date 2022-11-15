Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 7,645 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $466.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.