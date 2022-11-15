Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

