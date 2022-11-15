Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.