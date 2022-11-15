Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DYNDF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.