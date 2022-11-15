Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

