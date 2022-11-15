e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.43

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 4056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,038 shares of company stock worth $15,055,716 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 387,527 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

