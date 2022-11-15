Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,115,124 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 2.28% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

